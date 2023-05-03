Market Drayton Library community art exhibition, and staff member Alice Machin is pictured with her work.

Market Drayton Library has been inviting residents annually to submit their works of art under its Creative Community initiative to persuade people to use the ideally placed venue in the centre of town.

Librarian Tori Watson said: "They are a very creative bunch in Market Drayton and they have never let us down in three years.

"We have had some new exhibitors this year and now have 106 exhibits. The variety is amazing. We have an eight-year-old who had created jewellery out of paper rolling and another submission from a 90-year-old man.

"It all helps to bring footfall back into the library in Cheshire Street. We are also very well placed for other exhibitions... for a small fee!"

Members of staff at the library have also put their works of art forward.

"There is no editing or judging of the creations," Tori added. "We encourage everybody and have had everything from needlework to photography."

Organisations in the town have also contributed, including the local Men's Shed, the art club, and an afternoon crafters club calling themselves Crafter-noon.