High Sheriff visits Market Drayton for "highly successful" Health and Wellbeing event

New High Sheriff: Mandy Thorn MBE is pictured learning about the plight of the Red Squirrel, with Alastair Hughes-Roden from the Woodland Trust

The Market Drayton Health and Wellbeing Festival took place yesterday at the Festival Drayton Centre, with a range of organisations from across the county taking part.

The purpose of the annual event is to raise awareness of the services offered by local groups and organisations, which support people in leading healthy and active lives.

Ruby Hartshorne from Safer Places Shropshire, and Laura Cavanagh-Jones from Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service

This year, the festival received a special visit from the High Sheriff of Shropshire, Mandy Thorn, who has only recently taken over the role from Ms Selina Graham.

New High Sheriff: Mandy Thorn MBE is pictured chatting to: Jayne Stonehold, Trish Arthurs and Bernise Tasker, working in the mental health sector

Eric Davies, organiser of the Health and Wellbeing Festival said: "We had 32 exhibitors on 30 stands and two of them were sharing a table.

"We network with about 100 different organisations which provide the services and facilities for people living in Market Drayton.

"A lot of them are not based in the town, so this is an opportunity to highlight those who provide health and wellbeing services to residents.

"It was highly successful; I have just had a lovely email from Leek Building Society who have offered to send two volunteers to the next event in October – the manager has written to say how impressed they were yesterday.

"I went around and spoke to the exhibitors and they were highly satisfied with the number of visitors that came through. Right the way through there was a steady stream of visitors."

Some of the exhibitors were as follows: Drayton Action for Health and Community Care; Healthwatch Shropshire; Home Instead; Lingen Davies Cancer Fund: LiveLife; Market Drayton Community Amateur Sports’ Club; Market Drayton Ramblers; St John Ambulance; Woodland Trust and Shropshire Fire & Rescue.

Market Drayton Community Enterprise: Brian Lock and Eric Davies

Eric went on to say that the High Sheriff enjoyed her time at the festival and Eric was pleased to receive an award from Ms Thorn for being a local "hero".

Market Drayton Health and Wellbeing Festival is run by Market Drayton Community Enterprise (MDCE) which aims to create a greater sense of community and wellbeing in the town.

By promoting better health and wellbeing, it is also the group's intention that this will reduce the demand on medical services.