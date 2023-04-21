Primary school welcomes new outdoor gym equipment

Longlands Primary School and Nursery has new outdoor gym equipment. PE teacher Luke Mason was joined in showing off the equipment by pupils Nanise Cakau, Bobby Nikolav, Joseph Blore, and Maisie Nimmo.

Longlands Primary School and Nursery in Market Drayton has added the new cross-training style equipment to its playing field.

Headteacher, Lisa Millington, said they were delighted to have the equipment, and that it was also being used by older children in the community after school – as well as parents.

There are six stations in total, with some requiring two people to work together to use them, providing a co-operative exercising experience.

The funding for the equipment came from the Department for Education's PE Support Programme.

Mrs Millington said it had been a great addition to the school.

She said: "It is brilliant because what we are able to do is after school, before we close, it is open for both our children and some of the older children in the community who are coming to use it as well.

"It also means our children have got some fun and engaging ways to stay healthy, and they are getting a really healthy and active start to life."

Mrs Millington said members of staff had also been using the equipment, as well as parents.

She also said children had even been lining up for their chance to have a go at break times.