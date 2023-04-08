Which roads will be closed for the Market Drayton 10k and when?

The Market Drayton 10k

The annual Market Drayton 10k will be returning on Sunday, May 7, starting and finishing at The Grove School, Newcastle Road.

Last year, the event saw around 2,000 competitors from across the county and beyond lining up for the main event and was sponsored by local employers Müller and Palethorpes, under the Compleat Food Group.

Road closures have been announced for the event, to ensure that residents and visitors to the town can plan their route ahead of time.

While roads will be closed to traffic from around 10.30am and 12.30pm, organisers have said that roads will not be closed in their entirety.

Marshals will be on hand to lift barriers on a rolling basis and open roads once the tail runner passes by.

Emergency vehicles will be permitted access and marshals and runners are aware of the procedures for this.

The road closures as as follows:

Zone A - Berrisford Road, Great Hales St, Stafford St, High Street, Church Street, Newcastle Road (from Talbot Bridge to Asda), Grove Gardens, Betton Road and Newport Road from the Four Alls

These areas are the main start and finish areas so road closures and delays will be experienced for the duration of the race – from 11am to 12.30pm. Diversion and alternative route signs will be in place.

Zone B - Longlands Lane, Rowan Road, Balmoral Drive, Windsor Drive, Maer Lane (Canal bridge to Smithfield Road), Fairfields, Smithfield Road, Smithfield Close, The Burgage, Ring Road (from Asda through to the bus station), Queen Street and Cheshire Street (from The Hideout to Butter Cross)

These areas will have road closures and delays between 11am and 11.30am. After this time the roads will be open.

Zone C - Cheshire Street (Butter Cross up to Tudor House), Shrewsbury Road from town centre through to Lord Hill, and the following junctions joining Shrewsbury Road – Victoria Road, Clive Road and Salisbury Hill Road.

These areas will have road closures and delays between 11am and 11.45am. After this time the roads will be open.

Zone D - Alexandra Road crossroads and the following junctions joining Alexandra Road (Simons Road, Oak Field Road, Westlands Road and Prospect Road) plus Farcroft Drive, Elm Drive, Alder Road and Bridge Road.

These areas will have road closures and delays between 11.00am and 12pm noon. After this time the roads will be open.

Zones E and F - Shrewsbury Road junctions with Farcroft Drive and Sherwood Crescent, Bentleys Road, Buntingsdale Road, Wordsworth Drive, Little Drayton, Christchurch Lane, Salisbury Hill View, Dalelands Estate, Red Bank and Walkmill Road.

These areas will have road closures and delays between 11.15am and 12.15pm. After this time the roads will be open.

Alternative routes in and out of Market Drayton are from the Gingerbread pub roundabout on the Adderley Road (A529) to the Morrisons roundabout.