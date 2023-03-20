Notification Settings

Drink drive suspect arrested after car crashes into Market Drayton roundabout

By Megan Jones

A driver has been arrested on suspicion of being over the limit after a car crashed into a roundabout and ended up facing the wrong way.

Police shared a photo of the damaged car stuck on the roundabout. Photo: North Shrops SNT
Police were called to a one-vehicle crash around 4.45pm on Monday, March 20 on the A53 just outside Market Drayton.

A photo, shared by North Shropshire's Safer Neighbourhood Team, showed the stranded Vauxhall Astra facing the wrong way on the Muller Island to the south of the town, where the main road connects with Shrewsbury Road.

The hatchback was missing both its front and rear bumpers, whilst on the off-side, the headlight was smashed and bodywork over the front wheel had come off.

Road signs were also damaged, with one showing drivers which way to go round the roundabout knocked off its poles.

Officers warned of significant delays while the vehicle was recovered, but data from AA Traffic News suggested traffic was coping well by 6.30pm.

In an update, officers added: "Road is now partially open whilst highways make safe damaged traffic lights. The driver of the vehicle involved has been arrested for drink driving and is currently in custody."

