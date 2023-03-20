Police shared a photo of the damaged car stuck on the roundabout. Photo: North Shrops SNT

Police were called to a one-vehicle crash around 4.45pm on Monday, March 20 on the A53 just outside Market Drayton.

A photo, shared by North Shropshire's Safer Neighbourhood Team, showed the stranded Vauxhall Astra facing the wrong way on the Muller Island to the south of the town, where the main road connects with Shrewsbury Road.

The hatchback was missing both its front and rear bumpers, whilst on the off-side, the headlight was smashed and bodywork over the front wheel had come off.

Road signs were also damaged, with one showing drivers which way to go round the roundabout knocked off its poles.

⚠️ Officers currently on scene at a single vehicle RTC at Muller Island on A53 Market Drayton. Will be significant delays whilst vehicle is recovered. @WestMerciaOCC pic.twitter.com/DlHduvZh0f — North Shrops SNT (@NorthShropCops) March 20, 2023

Officers warned of significant delays while the vehicle was recovered, but data from AA Traffic News suggested traffic was coping well by 6.30pm.