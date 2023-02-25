Tributes paid to 'true gentleman' and Market Drayton Civic Society leader who died aged 76

Carole and Mike Higgins

Mike Higgins, chairman of Drayton Civic Society, died on January 25 this year, aged 76, after a short battle with cancer.

His loss has been felt by his wife Carole, his friends, family – and all those volunteers at the Market Drayton Museum and beyond.

Carole was married to Mike for more than 50 years and also worked alongside him at the Civic Society as volunteer co-ordinator.

She said: "I have had such wonderful tributes to Mike, he was part of lots of different things and those from the Civic Society talk about how he was devoted to the Museum, a tireless worker and it's through his leadership we managed to steer through the loss of Ian Picton-Robinson our previous chairman.

"As a husband, he was the most caring man. He was a true gentleman and a lovely, kind person, always willing to help and never pushed himself forward.

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 21/09/2022 - Feature on Market Drayton Museum. In Picture: Mike Higgins (Chairman) with the uniform of former Town Crier from 1970's-2007: Peter Wallace..

"We have only got a small family – there was just me, our daughter Jenny and our son-in-law Neil – and that was the centre of his universe.

"Everything he did was for us and to take care of us – and that was his primary role in the scheme of things. He always saw the best in everybody and that's the thing that comes up time and time again."

Now, Carole and the other volunteers of the Civic Society, are navigating through the 'devastating' loss of their leader – and are looking to host open days next month to appeal for support within the area.

"Mike had the business experience and he could steer us through all three tricky things like insurance claims and applying for grants. It's that experience, knowledge and wisdom that we are now missing," Carole added.

Drayton Civic Society was set up 47 years ago with the aim of making a practical and positive contribution to the town, showcasing its rich history and heritage.

Run by a dedicated team of 18 volunteers, the museum aims to retell the stories of the Draytonians who have lived and worked in the area, for the benefit of everyone.

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 21/09/2022 - Feature on Market Drayton Museum. In Picture: Volunteer Carole Higgins with a Corn Cutter which was made by John Rodenhurst of Cheshire Street in Market Drayton.

But relying solely on 'volunteer power', it needs local people to offer their time, enthusiasm and skills in order to keep it going.

Mike played a pivotal role in raising funds for the Museum and Resource Centre to open to members of the public in 2007.

As a 'wizard with numbers', Mike – who was the society secretary at the time – played a lead role in purchasing the derelict Grade II listed building on Shropshire Street.

In 2023, the Civic Society is looking to recruit people with painting, needlework, carpentry and practical skills for the purpose of taking on special projects.

Its also looking for more Museum Stewards who could dedicate a few hours of their time each week to researching family history or a particular era – behind the scenes or at home.

Market Drayton Museum. In Picture: Old Road Signs.

Anyone with I.T skills looking to bolster their portfolio can offer their support, as the Civic Society team are looking for leadership with publicity and project management.

"Over the last year especially we made progress under Mike's leadership which we hope to build on rather than just fall back and lose all the gains we have made," Carole added.

"I don't want people to think we can't do it now – I want people to think 'come on, let's get stuck in'.

"But I need people to come in on the open days and tell us that they will support us and in what ways they can do that."

Whatever skills or experience you can offer, the team are keen to hear ideas at their special meetings being held at Market Drayton Museum on Wednesday, March 1 and Saturday, March 4 between 10.30am to 1pm.

The Drayton Civic Society AGM will also be held at the Royal British Legion at 11am on Wednesday, March 22.