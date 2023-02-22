Fresh dental surgery plan for listed building

Highbury House in Market Drayton.

The transformation of Highbury House in Great Hales Street, Market Drayton, will create eight full time and four part time jobs, according to bosses at Bhandal Dental Practices.

The company, which already operates sites across the West Midlands, says the new practice will help plug a local need for NHS dental capacity.

Formerly the home of music school charity Musicland, Highbury House sits next to the Red Lion pub and is currently vacant.

Shropshire Council officers welcomed the proposed change of use of the 19th century building, saying the conversion plans were sensitive to its historic character.

Market Drayton Town Council supported the application but one objection was received from the owners of Joule’s Brewery, which is based at the Red Lion, who raised concerns over parking.

They said: “We would be happy to support the application in the event that a management plan includes reasonable endeavours for staff and the requests of customers is made not to use the car park of the brewery next door, and to use public car parks.”

The plans show four parking spaces will be created, which planning officers concluded would be sufficient.

A report by planning officer Sue Collins says: “The site is located on the edge of the town centre within easy access to public car parks and some element of on street parking.

“Many businesses operate in the town centre and its environs without parking provision as many do not have access to private parking. If development were refused on this basis no businesses would be able to operate.”

The report says there will be alterations carried out inside the building to create a reception and waiting area, six treatment rooms and an X-ray room, as well as a staff room, toilets and storage areas.

The council’s conservation officers commented: “The works require the removal of some of the internal walls to increase useable space. This has however been kept to a minimum.

“Some enhancements to the building and refurbishment of the historic windows and reinstatement of the lost front doorway shows a sensitive reuse of the building and would be considered a public benefit.”

Granting permission, Ms Collins’ report concludes: “The proposed change of use of the building from offices to a dental surgery will provide a much needed facility within the town of Market Drayton.

“This edge of town centre location will ensure it is easily accessible with the benefit of car parks located nearby for those who need to drive to the town.

“It will also result in the reuse of a vacant listed building and therefore ensure its repair and maintenance and therefore the future of the building.”