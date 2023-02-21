Plan to turn pub in Market Drayton into a convenience store get the green light

Lord Hill pub in Market Drayton

Some locals in Market Drayton had opposed the conversion of the The Lord Hill but planning officials have this week given developers the green light.

"While there has been opposition to the loss of the public house, it is noted that there are two others within 300 metres of The Lord Hill so residents in the area will still have access to public houses," said the Shropshire Council planners.

"In addition while there are other convenience stores nearby not all have the amount or ease of access. In addition this will bring back into use a building that is currently empty and which could fall into disrepair."

They said the plans were in accord with development policies.

"The proposed development is acceptable in principle and the design and scale is appropriate," they added. "Through the imposition of the recommended conditions it is considered that the scheme will be carried out to an appropriate standard and with due regard to the amenities and appearance of the area."

Opposition had come from 12 objectors in the town and three supporters of the Red Oak Taverns Limited scheme.

Opponents had included Andrea McCann who grew up in the pub where she says she had fond memories of the Shrewsbury Road inn's glory days.

She had told the Shropshire Star: "In my opinion, it’s the nicest pub in Market Drayton and that’s what upset me so much.

“No other pub in Market Drayton has that garden or fireplace.

“I remember coming to Market Drayton as a 15-year-old girl and I thought it was such a beautiful place.

“I have lovely memories behind the bar working with my dad. I’m heartbroken really because I think it’s so nice and it’s a beautiful place in the town.”

“I want it to stay as a pub, really I think it brought so much to the town. Most people think a lot of The Lord Hill – it’s a family eating place and a pub.”