The collision happened on a road between Woore and Madeley on Saturday afternoon.

The rider was part of the North Staffordshire Hunt.

A spokesperson for the hunt said the male rider had been taken to hospital for treatment.

He was discharged in the evening and is recovering at home, the spokesperson said.

The horse is being cared for at the vets.

"We would like to thank all the emergency services for their prompt help at the scene," the spokesperson said.

It is believed the car driver was badly shaken but unhurt in the collision.