Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Woman has lucky escape after car rolls in Market Drayton crash

By Mark MorrisMarket DraytonPublished:

A woman had a particularly lucky escape after her car rolled over in a collision near Bletchley.

The dirver had no serious injuries.
The dirver had no serious injuries.

Fire, police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene of a crash, after receiving the call at around 8:02am on Sunday (February 5).

One fire appliance was mobilised from Market Drayton Station.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue added: "Also at the scene of the incident were: the Land Ambulance Service and the Police."

Fire crews from Market Drayton Station published an image of the vehicle in question, showing the car on its roof.

This image was published by @SFRS_MDrayton on Twitter.

Somehow the driver had "no serious injuries" and was out of the car when the emergency services arrived.

They made the vehicle electrically safe before declaring the incident over at 8:33am.

The full fire service statement on the incident log said: "At 08:02 on Sunday, 5 February, 2023, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a Road Traffic Collision had taken place in Market Drayton.

"1 fire appliance was mobilised from Market Drayton. Also at the scene of the incident were: the Land Ambulance Service and the Police.

"One vehicle RTC rollover, no persons trapped. Crews made vehicle safe.

The stop message was received at Sun, 02/05/2023 - 08:33".

Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Mark Morris

By Mark Morris

Group Digital Editor

MNA Group Digital Editor at Express & Star and Shropshire Star

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News