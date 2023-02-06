Woman has lucky escape after car rolls in Market Drayton crash

The dirver had no serious injuries.

Fire, police and ambulance crews rushed to the scene of a crash, after receiving the call at around 8:02am on Sunday (February 5).

One fire appliance was mobilised from Market Drayton Station.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue added: "Also at the scene of the incident were: the Land Ambulance Service and the Police."

Fire crews from Market Drayton Station published an image of the vehicle in question, showing the car on its roof.

This image was published by @SFRS_MDrayton on Twitter.

Somehow the driver had "no serious injuries" and was out of the car when the emergency services arrived.

They made the vehicle electrically safe before declaring the incident over at 8:33am.

The full fire service statement on the incident log said: "At 08:02 on Sunday, 5 February, 2023, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a Road Traffic Collision had taken place in Market Drayton.

