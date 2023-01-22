The A529 north of Adderley. Picture: Google

Police urged drivers to avoid the A529 at Adderley, where the road was blocked on Sunday by crews fighting the blaze.

Four fire engines were scrambled from Baschurch, Market Drayton, Oswestry and Whitchurch, with an operations officer at 10.38am on Sunday. The equipment included a light pumping unit and a water carrier.

One brick built outbuilding, about 20m by 10m in size, containing a quantity of timber was understood to be "fully involved in the fire."

A land ambulance crew was also sent to the scene as a standard procedure for such incidents. Firefighters were using breathing apparatus, a hosereel jet and a main water jet to deal with the incident.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "The A529 at Adderley is currently blocked due to a fire. Please avoid the area whilst emergency services deal."

AA Traffic news said the road was closed between Swanback and Coxbank due to fire service activity and traffic was slow.