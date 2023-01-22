Notification Settings

A529 blocked as firefighters battle barn blaze near Market Drayton

By David TooleyMarket DraytonPublished: Last Updated:

Nearly 30 firefighters were called to battle a blaze in a barn full of wood, which closed the A529 near Market Drayton.

The A529 north of Adderley. Picture: Google
Police urged drivers to avoid the A529 at Adderley, where the road was blocked on Sunday by crews fighting the blaze.

Four fire engines were scrambled from Baschurch, Market Drayton, Oswestry and Whitchurch, with an operations officer at 10.38am on Sunday. The equipment included a light pumping unit and a water carrier.

One brick built outbuilding, about 20m by 10m in size, containing a quantity of timber was understood to be "fully involved in the fire."

A land ambulance crew was also sent to the scene as a standard procedure for such incidents. Firefighters were using breathing apparatus, a hosereel jet and a main water jet to deal with the incident.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "The A529 at Adderley is currently blocked due to a fire. Please avoid the area whilst emergency services deal."

AA Traffic news said the road was closed between Swanback and Coxbank due to fire service activity and traffic was slow.

The AA Traffic website said: "Road closed and slow traffic due to fire department activity on A529 both ways between Station Road and Chapel Lane."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

