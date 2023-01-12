How to get tickets to see TV comedian and Bake Off: The Professionals star Tom Allen in Market Drayton

Comedian Tom Allen will visit Market Drayton in February

Tom Allen, star of Bake Off: The Professionals, The Apprentice: You're Fired, Mock the Week and much, much more, is taking to the stage at the Festival Drayton Centre on February 3.

The award winning comedian shot to fame after supporting Sarah Millican on her globe-trotting tour and hosting his own sell-out show at the Edinburgh Festival in 2016.

Tom’s last tour sold over fifty-thousand tickets including his sell out show at The London Palladium where he recorded his TV special.

But if you're hoping for a chance to snag a ticket, you're out of luck. The Shropshire show was a quick sell out at the community theatre, with dozens rushing to snag a chance to see the household name in person.

This latest tour, 'Completely', will see Tom shine his acerbic wit and storytelling on the few lucky ticket-holders, with topics such as finally moving out of his parents house, his vegetable patch and the protocol of inviting friends with children to dinner.

Tickets for another TV comedian, Rich Hall are still available at the theatre in March.