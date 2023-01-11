Long diversion as A529 in Market Drayton to shut for 19-days of road safety work

A diversion route will be in place during the work.

Shropshire Council has confirmed that a stretch of the A529 in Market Drayton will be shut for more than two weeks for the work between Great Hales Street and Phoenix Bank River Tern Crossing.

It will take place from January 30 to February 17, from 9.30am to 4pm Monday to Friday – during which time signed diversions will be in place.

The lengthy diversion will take drivers via the A53 and A41.

A spokesman for the council said: "The work is being carried out as part of the Government-funded A529 Safer Road Fund scheme to improve safety between Hinstock and Audlem.

"Work began in October 2019 and has involved various safety improvement measures at key locations – including Mount Pleasant crossroads.

"This next phase of work will reduce the speed limit on the northbound approach to Market Drayton from 60mph to 50mph.

"The existing 30mph speed limit within Market Drayton will also be extended southbound by approximately 85 metres.

A map showing the location of the work on the A529

"A central, physical island will also be installed, to satisfy requirements raised by the police.

"There will be improved pedestrian access from the Newport Road (swimming centre) car park towards the town centre, an urbanisation of the approach to Market Drayton, maintenance of the existing road and footpaths, and an extension and upgrading of street lighting."

The council added that businesses would remain open during the work and that access to residential and business properties would be maintained during the road closures.

Councillor Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways, said: "The award of this funding from the Department for Transport has already enabled us to carry out essential and much-needed safety work and reduce risk of injury or accident on the A529 – and the work has had a huge impact on safety.