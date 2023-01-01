Car crashes off A51 near Market Drayton in early hours of New Year's Day

The fire service was called to the crash on the A51 in the early hours of New Year's Day. Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to the A51 at Pipe Gate, near Market Drayton, at 2am on Sunday.

Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended the scene, with the driver not requiring hospital treatment and being discharged at the scene with no physical injuries.

A number of fire crews had attended the incident, with a statement from Market Drayton Fire Station confirming that local residents had come to the aid of the driver in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

The crash scene on A51. Photo: Market Drayton Fire Station.

A spokesman said: "At 2.02 hours on New Years Day, the rescue pumps from Market Drayton and Hodnet, along with the rescue tender and support pump from Wellington, and an operations officer from headquarters, were all mobilised to a report of a road traffic collision with persons reported trapped, having occurred on the A51 at Pipe Gate near Market Drayton.

"The rescue pump from Market Drayton was the first emergency service resource to arrive at the scene.

"The incident commander was quickly informed that the male driver of the vehicle was no longer trapped, having been assisted from the car by local residents, and was being cared for in a nearby house.

"Two firefighters trained in advanced trauma care were immediately assigned to check on the driver, whilst the rest of the crew investigated the scene.

"It was found that the vehicle had been in a collision with a road sign, left the carriageway, and then collided with a wooden fence and hedge.

"There was a considerable amount of damage to the front end of the vehicle, which was made electrically safe by the crew.

"A paramedic officer from West Midlands Ambulance Service arrived on scene, and received a handover on the condition of the driver from the trauma care trained firefighters, before carrying out a series of checks, which resulted in the driver not requiring hospital treatment, and being discharged at the scene with no physical injuries.