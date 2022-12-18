Another road smash at notorious accident blackspot on A41

The two-vehicle crash happened on the A41 at Hinstock, between Market Drayton and Newport at around 9.20am.

The ambulance service was not called on this occasion.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue spokeswoman said: "At 9.24am on Sunday, December 18, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Market Drayton.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Market Drayton." Crews made the vehicles safe.

Multiple calls have been made for improved safety on the A41 stretch between Cosford and Whitchurch this year after it was revealed since the start of 2017 there have been more than 190 crashes where people were killed or injured.