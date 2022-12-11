Market Drayton Library celebrating another dazzling Christmas party

Santa with brothers Isaac Carey, 4, and Arthur Carey, 6

Market Drayton Library's Christmas Party is put on by staff and volunteers every year, and sees hundreds of people attend for a day packed with festive fun.

The party, which saw over 350 people pass through their doors on Saturday December 10, was filled with games, crafts and even saw a visit from a couple of special guests - including the big man himself.

Library assistant, Tori Watson, said they were thrilled to offer the town another Christmas party.

Tori said: "It was great, really lovely. We've had a noticeable increase in footfall and we met lots of families and children we haven't seen before."

The library also welcomed a visit from Santa, and an extra special four-legged guest, Twinkle the Pony.

"Over 70 children got to meet Santa," Tori said, "and everyone enjoyed the visit from Twinkle - every library party needs a pony!"

Children making Christmas decorations at Market Drayton Library Christmas Party

The winner of the library's inaugural Christmas Tree Festival was also announced on the day by Councillor Rob Gittins as local school, Longlands Primary.

The festival, which was showcased at the light switch on last month, invited local schools to take part in decorating a tree in any way they want.

Longlands Primary School went with a 'maze of bees' for their Christmas tree, showcasing their school logo.

Brooklyn Whittingham, 6, meets Twinkle the pony at Market Drayton Library's Christmas Party

The project, supported by the Friends of Market Drayton Library saw the school receive a £50 cheque.