Ginger & Spice Festival sponsors jazz up coffers of two charities

Ginger & Spice Festival (Market Drayton) donate a total of £2,000, split between Severn Hospice (£1000) and Church. Photo taken at Dourish and Day Estate Agents in Market Drayton who were main sponsor. In Picture L>R: Craig Meredith (D&D front left), Ian Macfarlane (Assisaay minister St Mary's, Caroline Wellon (Severn Hospice), Ruth Eardley (Severn Hospice), Nicky Green (Area Fundraiser Severn Hospice front right) and Carol Weaver (Severn Hospice).

Ticket sales at the event, a part of last year's Ginger & Spice Festival in Market Drayton, raised more than £2,000 thanks to the generosity of sponsors Dourish and Day Estate Agents which covered the cost.

The money has been split down the middle for Severn Hospice and St Mary’s Church, in Market Drayton and a cheque presentation was held in Market Drayton on Tuesday to mark the occasion. The big cheque pictured is for illustrative purposes to show what each charity is getting - with each getting a jazzy £1,018.50.

Steve Dourish of Dourish and Day said: “We were delighted to be the headline sponsor for the Jazz and Blues event and so delighted that the sales of tickets go to a very worthy hospice. The event was the highlight of the festival with many people able to enjoy the music in the beautiful church in the centre of our town.”

Ginger & Spice Festival director, Julia Roberts, said: “We were so pleased to have Dourish and Day on board as a brand-new sponsor for 2022 enabling us to donate all of the ticket sales monies to two very worthy organisations. This popular event sold out and was a huge success once again!”

And Caroline Wheelan, chair of the town's Severn Hospice Fundraising group, said: "The Market Drayton Hospice Support Group would like to thank the G and S Festival for choosing them to receive the funds from the Jazz and Blues event which was a hugely successful and fun evening and thoroughly enjoyed by all attendees."

Award winning independent estate agents, Dourish and Day, were headline sponsor of the grand finale Live Jazz and Blues concert with Colin Browne Band and Friends at St Mary’s Church Market Drayton which took place at the 6th Annual Ginger and Spice Festival on Saturday, September 24.

The Ginger and Spice Festival, which will be in its 7th year in 2023, is an annual celebration which takes place during British Food Fortnight, championing and celebrating the unique culinary heritage and historical links of gingerbread to the town of Market Drayton.

It also acts as a vehicle to promote local food producers, the weekly markets, suppliers, other community groups, plus places of historical interest and significance in and around the rural market town.

The festival aims to reconnect the community of Market Drayton to their unique culinary heritage through an eclectic mix of fun and educational festival fringe events celebrating the cultural assets and heritage of the town. The next Ginger and Spice Festival will take place on and around September 30, 2023