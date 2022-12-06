Police appeal for help to find missing man with links to Market Drayton

Officers are concerned over the safety of Modris, described as being 5ft 8in with short dark brown hair and blue eyes.
West Mercia Police said he has links to Market Drayton, in north Shropshire, and Worcester.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 999 and quote PID 427923.
Anyone with information is asked to call 999 and quote PID 427923. pic.twitter.com/BpQ2sZoSl2