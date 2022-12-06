Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Police appeal for help to find missing man with links to Market Drayton

By Lauren HillMarket DraytonPublished:

Police have appealed for information surrounding a 40-year-old man missing from Wolverhampton.

Modris has gone missing from the Wolverhampton area. Photo: Wolverhampton Police.
Modris has gone missing from the Wolverhampton area. Photo: Wolverhampton Police.

Officers are concerned over the safety of Modris, described as being 5ft 8in with short dark brown hair and blue eyes.

West Mercia Police said he has links to Market Drayton, in north Shropshire, and Worcester.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 999 and quote PID 427923.

Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News