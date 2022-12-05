Daughter thanks public for support of fundraiser in her father's memory

Ian Williams, who died six years ago.

Market Drayton mother-of-two Colette Ferguson and her team began their challenge on October 23 and completed it on November 23, the day her father died from lung cancer six years ago.

Colette persuaded family members and well-wishers to join her in the challenge.

These included her mother, Diane Williams, 59, sister Emma Williams, 40, 18-year-old nephew Jamie Williams, Kirsty Spooner, 30, Laura Phillips, 35, and Bex Gould.

Colette, who is known as Letty to friends, said: "This was my second fundraiser and I did the first a year after my father died by taking part in the Manchester 10K.

"I managed to raise £1,500 at that time for Cancer Research UK.

"This time I decided on the month-long challenge in memory of my father, who died aged 59 and who worked on oil rigs before becoming a highways worker.

"The team, all from Market Drayton, was not huge but we clocked our miles every day without fail.

"Kirsty graduated from the University of Derby during this time.

"Laura walked with her baby who had surgery at Birmingham Children's Hospital.

"Emma suffers from chronic fatigue and Bex sustained an injury which meant she could only do two weeks of the challenge.

"Each person put in a huge effort given the weather and we raised a staggering £1,148.

"We hope to have an officially hand-over the money to a charity representative in the near future.