Palethorpes Bakery announced as headline sponsors for Market Drayton 10k

Palethorpes Bakery in Market Drayton

Now in its 20th year, the Market Drayton 10k (MD10k) is a major annual event in the Market Drayton calendar, with up to 3,000 runners taking part in the event each year.

Palethorpes Bakery has been donating bakes to the MD10k for seven years and sponsored the children’s Fun Run in 2022.

Runners will begin their journey at the Grove School field, before following a route that takes in Market Drayton’s highlights, with residents coming out to clap and cheer participants along the route.

There will also be a Fun Run for children, which takes place on the Grove School field.

Palethorpes Bakery, part of The Compleat Food Group, specialises in chilled savoury rolls, savoury hot pies, pastries, and slices, and is a regular supporter of community events and initiatives.

Leanne Massey, senior HR manager for The Compleat Food Group, said: “We’re very proud of our Market Drayton roots at Palethorpes Bakery and are always looking at new ways we can get involved in the local community.

“We’re thrilled to be sponsoring the main race this year, especially after several members of our team ran the MD10k in 2022 and got to experience the joy and sense of community in this very special event.

“The race received such positive feedback from runners in 2022, complimenting the route, support, organisation and most importantly the post-race pastry and we’re looking forward to building on this success.

“What’s more, as new headline sponsors, we’re creating a brand-new medal and t-shirt design for the 2023 race – watch this space!”

Tim Beckett, deputy town mayor of Market Drayton and race director of the MD10k, added: “Palethorpes Bakery has been a huge supporter of the Market Drayton 10k for many years, handing out tasty treats to our runners.

“The Palethorpes team has donated over 20,000 products across the years and joined the committee in 2022 to help organise last year's race, so we couldn’t be happier that they are headline sponsors for our upcoming 20th anniversary race.

“We wouldn’t be celebrating the MD10k’s 20th anniversary if it wasn’t for the continued support of the Market Drayton Running Club, The Grove School, our sponsors, and the local community.

“The MD10k had to miss a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, so following the 10k’s return in 2021, it’s great to see the race once again thriving. Places for the 2023 10k are filling up quickly so make sure you register soon!”