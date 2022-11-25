Campaign launched to 'save village's character' and fight plan for 230 houses

230 houses are proposed for Mucklestone Wood Lane. Photo: Google.

The Loggerheads Save Our Village group is bitterly opposing the planning application, which would see new houses built on agricultural land in Mucklestone Wood Lane.

As well as striving to save the greenbelt land, the campaigners are concerned about the effect the development would have on life in the village.

The group said: "Enough is enough. Do you know there are currently 238 houses under construction in Loggerheads? An extra 984+ people will be living in Loggerheads very soon.

"Ashley Doctors' Surgery already has 4,655 patients registered with them. How many more children can Hugo Meynell School accommodate? Do you know that Shropshire Homes propose to build another 230 houses on open fields off Mucklestone Wood Lane?

"This means that another 690+ extra people will come and live in Loggerheads and another 460 cars on the roads. Another 1,000 people may be competing for local jobs."

The group estimated these figures on the premise that there are three people and two cars per household.

They went on to say: "We are a village, not a town, without any local facilities. Join our mission to save the character of our village."

The group has launched a petition, and is also running a 'Craft and Sparkle' event to raise money for their campaign on Sunday at Ashley Memorial Hall, from 2pm until 4pm.

There will be a large variety of handmade gifts, baked goods and crafted pieces on offer for people to browse, as well as a free glass of fizz, mulled wine or mocktail for attendees.

Members of the group will also be selling copies of their Loggerheads calendar, which includes photographs taken by members of the community of local landmarks and beauty spots.

A spokesperson for the group said: "This is the first event of many that the Save Our Village campaign will be hosting, and the aim is to raise funds and awareness to help fight the proposed application for 230 houses which would be built on agricultural land in the village.

"There are already five active developments in the village, which serve no benefit to the residents, but contribute to ongoing misery for everyone whose lives are surrounded by the constant building, noise and traffic.

"Above all it is about the village; giving residents a bit of light in these difficult times, and bringing together a community who, like so many others, is facing uncertain times and deserves a bit of festive cheer on their doorstep."