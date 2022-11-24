Generous business steps in to repair tribute to key workers after heartless vandalism

The damage was discovered by organisers of the annual Arts Festival last weekend

The Covid Tribute Memorial sculpture, located behind the library in Market Drayton, was subject to vandalism just nine months after installation.

It's believed that a stone was thrown at one of the stained glass panels - the white coloured glass dedicated to keyworkers - which was completely smashed in the attack.

The sculpture cost £2,000 to create, funded entirely by the community, and repairs for the damaged panel were estimated to cost around £400.

Now, after calls for help, a local business has jumped into action to help with the repairs.

Drayton Plastic and Glass has offered to carry out the repair and cover all costs involved.

Suzanne Edwards, who was the main project organiser for the memorial, said she was overwhelmed by the company's generosity.

She said: "We're so grateful for the extremely generous gesture.

"I was really, really upset but the act of deliberate disrespect. It was there to pay tribute to everyone in the town - key workers, carers and people who work in the NHS.

"For someone to pick up a stone and deliberately want to smash the glass, I think it is so disrespectful to all those people who did all that hard work."

Drayton Plastic and Glass have stepped in to help repair the sculpture after heartless vandals smash a panel paying tribute to the work of keyworkers over the pandemic

Suzanne reached out to the Market Drayton-based company to get an estimate for the repair and by the next day, the company had told her they were going to cover all the costs.

Wayne Talbot of Drayton Plastic and Glass said the company didn't think twice about footing the bill.

Wayne explained: "I live in the town and my sister has a shop there, we were more than happy to help them out."