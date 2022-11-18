Tree of Light will shine more brightly this year thanks to icicles created by schoolchildren

NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 17/11/2022..Pics in Market Drayton by the Buttercross, next to the tree to plug the Festival of Light events coming up. At the front is Rotarians: Mike Whitaker and Roger Taylor and supplying the tree is: Hales, and from there is: Ben Mackeen and Nile Evans..

Rotary in Market Drayton is maintaining the town’s traditional Tree of Lights at Morrisons.

This year donations to the tree will support Hope House Children’s Hospice and Market Drayton Mencap and Gateway Club.

It will also include icicles, created by local school students from empty plastic bottles, hung on the tree to reflect the lights.

The tree of light in Market Drayton, from left, Janey Manton , Store Manager: Hamel Purohit, Alan Cartwright, Dianne Spellar (Store Community Champion), Bill Manton.

Spokesperson, Janey Manton, said anyone wishing to dedicate a light on the tree and make a donation should complete a sponsorship form available on Market Drayton Rotary website, from the Facebook page, from Morrisons customer service desk, the library or the Town Hall.

"The Tree of Lights has been a fixture in the town since it was started by a town Rotary Group which disbanded in 2016," she said.

"It was taken on by the Lions who ran it until last year when they disbanded and the Tree of Lights was handed on to the town’s new Rotary Group. We are very grateful for all the help the Lions gave us to organise last year’s event.

"This year is tougher for everybody financially but we still hope to improve our organisation and increase the amount raised for local charities.

"The display boards at the bottom of the tree have been renovated by the Mens’ Shed and Rotary are planning to improve the display of names with the help of local school students who will be re-purposing plastic bottles to make icicles to reflect the lights."