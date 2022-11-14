Market Drayton netballers take on international teams during trip to Paris

Drayton Netball Club

Drayton Netball Club, which has been running for 25 years, recently took part in the International Junior Netball Festival at Disneyland Paris.

Funded by parents, local businesses and the fundraising efforts of a small committee group, the girls took part in competitive netball and had the opportunity to undertake masterclasses.

Michelle Benford of Drayton Netball Club said: "We met lots of different clubs from around the UK and further afield.

"One from Australia demonstrated some amazing ball skills. After the pools matches on day one, Drayton were leading the table with 10 points.

"They had scored a total of 54 goals and only had nine against them – an impressive goal difference of 45.

"The girls were coached by some top trainers. This really helped the girls develop skills and form team bonds which were demonstrated on and off the pitch."

Michelle went on to say that on the final day, the girls 'dug deep' and played some 'nail biting' matches, coming seventh out of the 20 teams who competed.

Drayton Netball Club

As part of the trip, the girls went on days out to Disneyland Paris, where they made memories that will stay with both coaches and players forever.