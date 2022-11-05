Plan to put adverts on roundabouts in Market Drayton expected to receive green light

An example of a roundabout advert

The council revealed the idea last year, when it said selling advertising space on roundabouts, lampposts, signs and verges could bring in nearly £400,000 a year.

Decisions on the plans will be made at the council's Northern Planning Committee on Tuesday, November 8.

If plans are given the go ahead, three signs will be installed on the A53/Shrewsbury Road roundabout, and five on the A53/A529 Adderley Road island.

Adderley Parish Council objected to the proposals, raising concerns that drivers might be distracted. Market Drayton Parish Council supported them, providing they do not interfere with the highway.

A development management report said: "Local authority roundabout sponsorship or advertising schemes are now very common throughout the UK and Shropshire Council would like to offer local businesses the opportunity to advertise.

"Roundabout sponsorship is typically used by small- to medium-sized local business to raise their profile. It serves as a cost-effective way for them to promote themselves in high visibility locations for considerably less money than would otherwise be possible - helping boost the local economy. The income generated from advertising on highway’s assets will be reinvested in the highways network.