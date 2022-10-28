Market Drayton Town Hall where the Armed Forces Covenant was being signed. Doing the signing is: Major Jason McConville and Mayor: Mark Whittle, and at the back on some is: David Lewis (Vice president of Market Drayton Royal British Legion), Councillor Roy Aldcroft and Councillor Ian Nellins..

Market Drayton's mayor Mark Writtle as a former soldier himself remembers the day when he left the forces after 20 years of service to Queen and country and was delighted to be able to sign the Armed Forces Covenant with Major Jason McConville.

Councillor Writtle said: "It is all about doing what we can to help soldiers coming out of the forces.

"Some may have joined at the age of 18 and spent 10 to 15 years in the forces. They won't have had to pay a tax or a gas bill. When he steps out of the gate he is Mr Lonely, with a wad of cash and tempted to spent it all. But there is no more coming in and they have to find a home and a job."

Market Drayton, being close to the Clive Barracks at Tern Hill that is currently occupied by the Irish Guards, is full of serving and former forces people.

Councillor Writtle said the town council is well placed to help squaddies take their first faltering steps in civvy street, and he praised the role of Councillor Ian Nellins for his role in getting the covenant signed.

"It has been on our agenda for the last six years so the feeling I had when we actually signed it was great," said Councillor Writtle.