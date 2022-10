Three fire crews were sent to the scene

Three fire engines including the rescue tender were scrambled from Hodnet, Market Drayton, Prees and Wellington to reports of a collision in Riverside Drive at 12.24am on Monday.

An operations officer was also sent.

When they arrived on the scene the crews found a crash involving one saloon vehicle. No one was trapped and the fire crews made the vehicle safe.

The fire service stop message was sent to fire control 25 minutes later.