Stunning Autumn scenery amazes visitors to Shropshire's Dorothy Clive Garden

Dorothy Clive Garden near Market Drayton open weekend. In Picture: A Taxodium Distichum tree lit beautifully by the sun Dorothy Clive Garden near Market Drayton open weekend. In Picture: A Robin bird Dorothy Clive Garden near Market Drayton open weekend

Dorothy Clive Garden, near Market Drayton, held its open day today in conjunction with the National Garden Scheme.

Visitors could explore the grounds, paths and the quarry, with profits going towards the beneficiaries of the National Garden Scheme.

As part of the scheme, more than 3,500 gardens in England, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Channel Islands, open to visitors to raise money for a range of charities.

In 2021, more than £3 million was raised for beneficiaries including Macmillan Cancer Support, Marie Curie, Hospice UK, Parkinsons UK, Carers Trust and The Queen’s Nursing Institute.

Pictured at Dorothy Clive Garden today was a Taxodium distichum – a deciduous conifer in the family Cupressaceae, which had been lit up by the setting sun.

The history of Dorothy Clive Garden dates back to 1958, when Colonel Harry Clive made a wartime decision in 1940 to provide his wife Dorothy – who suffered from Parkinson's disease – with a series of walks.

It has since grown to be a popular tourist spot and is run by a team of volunteers who aim to maintain the grounds and further develop the site for the benefit of the public.