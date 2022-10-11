Operation Retrieve: Shropshire swimmer finishes epic challenge to bring WWII veteran's medals home

Steve Taylor completes his challenge to raise money to buy back World War II medals of family member Flt Lft Godfrey Dennis Thomas

Market Drayton swimmer Steve Taylor set himself the challenge of completing 6,194 lengths to raise money to buy back the Second World War medals belonging to Godfrey Dennis Thomas.

Godfrey, or 'Goff' as he was better known, was a decorated RAF veteran from Birmingham who was called to arms in 1939 and joined the 83 Squadron flying in a Handley Page Hampden bomber.

After his death in 1982, Goff's medals – including a Distinguished Flying Medal awarded by King George VI – were sold on and have not been returned to the family some 40 years on.

Goff with his mum and dad at Buckingham Palace on Tue 25 March 1941, the day of his DFM investiture by King George VI.

Determined to see the treasures returned, Steve embarked on his mission – calling it Operation Retrieve - and based his target on the available data surrounding Goff's flying experiences.

On his final mile in the pool, the 69-year-old said he thought about a wedding they once both attended when Steve was very young– and how he wished he'd got the chance to know Goff personally.

Described as an 'unsung war hero,' Goff took part in the first ever raid on Berlin, two operations to attack the German battle ship Tirpitz, four missions to the almost impregnably fortified city of Hamburg and seven mine-laying missions.

Steve Taylor in the pool

He was also involved in a dive bomb attack on the heavily defended barge fleets that had been gathered in anticipation of Operation Sea-lion – Hitler’s planned invasion of Britain.

During his time in the 83 Squadron, Goff flew with 43 other men and was one of approximately 20 who were lucky enough to return home, having completed 32 missions over a 151-day period.

An image of Goff holding his ear defenders was used as a propaganda photograph during the Second World War and would have been nationally recognised, Steve said.

The propaganda photograph of Goff used in The Second World War and again in 2022

Godfrey Thomas married his wartime sweetheart, Janet, in 1942 and went on to have two sons.

Michael Thomas, his eldest, was married to Steve's cousin Iris, nee Taylor, to whom it is hoped the medals will be returned.

Michael started researching his father's wartime history before he passed away around six years ago, when Iris approached Steve to help finish what Michael had started.

"By the time I finished my research I felt as though I knew him and what I found out about that guy humbled me," Steve said. "And that's when I found his medals."

Steve Taylor in the pool

Steve found an article on an auctioneers website in January of this year where it was revealed the medals had been sold for £2,200.

After writing a letter to the auctioneers, which was then forwarded to the purchaser, they agreed to sell the medals back to the family at the current market value.

"It would mean the world to Iris and the remaining family members to know these medals were once again within the family," Steve added.

Steve will find out within the coming days if he has raised enough money to buy back the medals.