Ukrainian group explore the area in style

E & S and Shropshire papers. Pic in Staffs, at Calf Heath Marina, where volunteers with the Truman Enterprise Narrowboat Trust, have kindly taken out a group of Ukranian Refugees on a day trip on the boat. Volunteers on the boat (back right are): Tom Luik, Mike Clark, Dave Dunham (Skipper), then the group L-R: Nadia Shablya, , Pam Thomas, Anton Yavoshenko, Anna Cherepovska, Rayisa Dyakova, Sofiia Pobudzey,Oksana Pobudzey, Virginia Cherepovska 5, Mariia Pobudzey,. Volunteers with the Truman Enterprise Narrowboat Trust took the Ukrainian refugees for a day trip on the boat

Pam Thomas, who has worked as a skipper for the Truman Enterprise Narrowboat Trust for many years, helped to organise the event.

Pam is hosting the family of four at her home in Hodnet and asked the trust for the loan of the boat, which they kindly agreed to, as well as a team of volunteers who donated their time.

“It was a nice and sunny day for them and they loved it,” Pam said. “They could all sit on the front outside and they brought their friends from Wem.”

The boat travelled from Calf Heath in Wolverhampton to the Autherley Junction and they all took along packed lunches to enjoy along the way.

The trust ran a similar trip in Rugeley and is hoping that local businesses may come forward to sponsor the trips.

The Truman Enterprise Narrowboat Trust runs day trips for community, family and other groups on their accessible boat Enterprise.

Pam said that since she has been working as a skipper she has run a number of busy trips for nursing home residents and disabled people.

According to their website, the project began in 1965, led by the Walsall Youth Leaders Council, who wanted to raise money to build a narrowboat for the young people living in the town.