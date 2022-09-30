Ukrainian group explore the area in style

Pam Thomas, who has worked as a skipper for the Truman Enterprise Narrowboat Trust for many years, helped to organise the event.
Pam is hosting the family of four at her home in Hodnet and asked the trust for the loan of the boat, which they kindly agreed to, as well as a team of volunteers who donated their time.
“It was a nice and sunny day for them and they loved it,” Pam said. “They could all sit on the front outside and they brought their friends from Wem.”
The boat travelled from Calf Heath in Wolverhampton to the Autherley Junction and they all took along packed lunches to enjoy along the way.
The trust ran a similar trip in Rugeley and is hoping that local businesses may come forward to sponsor the trips.
The Truman Enterprise Narrowboat Trust runs day trips for community, family and other groups on their accessible boat Enterprise.
Pam said that since she has been working as a skipper she has run a number of busy trips for nursing home residents and disabled people.
According to their website, the project began in 1965, led by the Walsall Youth Leaders Council, who wanted to raise money to build a narrowboat for the young people living in the town.
On each trip, a narrowboat can hold up to 12 people including a skipper who is responsible for leading the boat trip.