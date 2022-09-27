Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Market Drayton pet care business lands major award

By Matthew PanterMarket DraytonPublished:

A Shropshire pet care business has been recognised for its work after claiming a national award.

The team at Mutneys are celebrating
The team at Mutneys are celebrating

Mutneys Professional Pet Care, which has a showroom in Market Drayton, has been named Supplier of the Year at the PetQuip Awards.

Stephanie Roberts, Co-Founder of Mutneys, said “As a manufacturer and supplier of pet grooming equipment, we pride ourselves on our products being developed by professionals, as every product available is tried and tested in working salons before being added to our range.

"We are passionate about providing first-class customer service to our customers and offering products to suit every breed or coat type.

"To win the Supplier of the Year award and to be recognised for our hard work and commitment is a privilege.”

The awards, now in their tenth year, reward manufacturers and suppliers who have made an invaluable contribution to the pet care goods and services industry.

Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Whitchurch
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

News reporter@MattPanterMedia

Features writer and news reporter covering Shropshire. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News