Market Drayton pet care business lands major award

The team at Mutneys are celebrating

Mutneys Professional Pet Care, which has a showroom in Market Drayton, has been named Supplier of the Year at the PetQuip Awards.

Stephanie Roberts, Co-Founder of Mutneys, said “As a manufacturer and supplier of pet grooming equipment, we pride ourselves on our products being developed by professionals, as every product available is tried and tested in working salons before being added to our range.

"We are passionate about providing first-class customer service to our customers and offering products to suit every breed or coat type.

"To win the Supplier of the Year award and to be recognised for our hard work and commitment is a privilege.”