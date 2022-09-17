Stephen served in the army for 16 years.

Stephen Hadley, who would have been 64 on September 17, was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease seven years ago, and died last Tuesday, September 6.

He is survived by his wife Michelle and their two children, Nadine, 39, and Ricky, 41, and his eight grandchildren.

The couple would go to the games together and were season ticket-holders for decades.

Michelle said: "Stephen and I have had our season tickets for 25 years now at Wolves. It's been 10 months since we last went together. Our tickets were for the Billy Wright stand as Stephen needed wheelchair access."

Michelle and Stephen were Wolves fans.

Today's game against Manchester City will mark the first time that Michelle has gone to the match without Stephen. She will be joined by her children and eight grandchildren, who are planning a special tribute.

She said: "In the 64th minute, we want to pay tribute to Stephen with a round of applause - hopefully Man City don't score in that minute!"

The Premier League has confirmed that the Wolves v Man City game is to go ahead this weekend. Some attendees commented on Michelle's 'We Are Wolves' Facebook post paying tribute to Stephen and sending messages of support to Michelle.

One member, Stuart Johnson, commented: "Steve was a top, top man who served his country with pride. A devoted husband, dad, grandad and gentleman. RIP Captain Steve."

GerryJoy McGeown said: "Proud to have served with you, Steve, you’re a top man and I will always remember you."

Another comment from Maggie Evans read: "May he rest easy now, we will applaud from North Bank."

One user, Dufty Nicola, said: "My Dad and brother will be applauding from the Steve Bull on Saturday. Lots of love."

Bill Cottom commented: "I will be clapping my heart out up in the North Bank and saying a silent prayer."

Maria Brown said she too will join in: "So sorry for your loss. I’m in the Billy Wright too and will applaud him loudly for you."

A special tribute to Stephen will also be included in the match programme, as well as on the big screen.