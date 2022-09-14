Wolves fans asked to clap in memory of much-loved dad

Stephen served in the army for 16 years.

Stephen Hadley, who would have been 64 on September 17, was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease seven years ago, and died last Tuesday, September 6.

He is survived by his wife Michelle and their two children, Nadine, 39, and Ricky, 41, and his eight grandchildren.

The couple would go to the games together and were season ticket-holders for decades.

Michelle said: "Stephen and I have had our season tickets for 25 years now at Wolves. It's been 10 months since we last went together. Our tickets were for the Billy Wright stand as Stephen needed wheelchair access."

Michelle and Stephen were Wolves fans.

This Saturday's game against Manchester City will mark the first time that Michelle has gone to the match without Stephen. She will be joined by her children and eight grandchildren, who are planning a special tribute.

She said: "In the 64th minute, we want to pay tribute to Stephen with a round of applause - hopefully Man City don't score in that minute!"

A special tribute to Stephen will also be included in the match programme.