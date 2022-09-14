Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Wolves fans asked to clap in memory of much-loved dad

By Lauren HillMarket DraytonPublished:

The family of a Market Drayton man who died is planning a very special tribute at the next home fixture for his beloved Wolves this weekend.

Stephen served in the army for 16 years.
Stephen served in the army for 16 years.

Stephen Hadley, who would have been 64 on September 17, was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease seven years ago, and died last Tuesday, September 6.

He is survived by his wife Michelle and their two children, Nadine, 39, and Ricky, 41, and his eight grandchildren.

The couple would go to the games together and were season ticket-holders for decades.

Michelle said: "Stephen and I have had our season tickets for 25 years now at Wolves. It's been 10 months since we last went together. Our tickets were for the Billy Wright stand as Stephen needed wheelchair access."

Michelle and Stephen were Wolves fans.

This Saturday's game against Manchester City will mark the first time that Michelle has gone to the match without Stephen. She will be joined by her children and eight grandchildren, who are planning a special tribute.

She said: "In the 64th minute, we want to pay tribute to Stephen with a round of applause - hopefully Man City don't score in that minute!"

A special tribute to Stephen will also be included in the match programme.

As a regimental sergeant major of the Staffordshire Regiment, Stephen would provide the soldiers for the Remembrance Day parade on the pitch. He served in the Staffordshire Regiment for 25 years.

Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Lauren Hill

By Lauren Hill

Trainee Reporter

Trainee digital reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News