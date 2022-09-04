Firefighters appeal to public not to light fires in dry woodland after blaze

Firefighters from Market Drayton and an incident support unit were scrambled to Quarry Wood, near Hinstock, at 12.17pm on Sunday to reports of a fire in the open.
When they arrived on the scene they found a "deep seated" fire approximately two meters square involved in fire.
Crews used a knapsack sprayer, drag rakes, shovels, and mathooks to deal with the incident.
The fire crew appealed to the public to think about the countryside which is still tinder dry.
"Please do not light fires in wooded areas, it’s still dry underground," they tweeted.
The incident stop message was received at 12.45pm on Sunday.
The fire and rescue service has attended a number of fires in the open in the last day or so.
