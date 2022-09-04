Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Firefighters appeal to public not to light fires in dry woodland after blaze

By David TooleyMarket DraytonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Firefighters have appealed to the public not to light fires in wooded areas after a blaze was started by an unattended camp fire at Shropshire woodlands.

Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station
Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station

Firefighters from Market Drayton and an incident support unit were scrambled to Quarry Wood, near Hinstock, at 12.17pm on Sunday to reports of a fire in the open.

When they arrived on the scene they found a "deep seated" fire approximately two meters square involved in fire.

Crews used a knapsack sprayer, drag rakes, shovels, and mathooks to deal with the incident.

The fire crew appealed to the public to think about the countryside which is still tinder dry.

Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station

"Please do not light fires in wooded areas, it’s still dry underground," they tweeted.

The incident stop message was received at 12.45pm on Sunday.

The fire and rescue service has attended a number of fires in the open in the last day or so.

Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Environment
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News