Market Drayton class of 1980 dance the night away at belated school reunion

The Grove School Class of 1980 celebrate their school reunion

Market Drayton's Grove School Class of 1980 came together for an evening of singing, dancing and reminiscing about old times.

The school reunion was originally scheduled for 2020 to celebrate 40 years, but due to Covid restrictions it had to be postponed.

Sarah O'Connor began organising the event in 2019, starting a Facebook group in February of that year and posting a 'save the date' notice to her fellow classmates.

She said: "It was the most amazing evening, we had a turnout of over 80 people.

"It was fabulous to witness, there were no wallflowers - absolutely everyone just gelled immediately.

"Once the dancing got started the dance floor remained busy for the rest of the night, dancing to old favourites from the 1970s and 80s.

"Many thanks to Dickie Bourne of Disco Parties for the excellent music. Thanks also to the British Legion, a super venue."

"The level of excitement was a sight to see. Many there had not seen each other since leaving school 42 years ago.

"We dedicated a speech to our dear departed friends and raised a toast to them and all absent friends.

"The evening was such a huge success that before the night was through there was a clamour for a repeat event in 2024 so we can all celebrate turning 60 together.

"Everyone has enjoyed sharing photos and comments since the evening in our Facebook group.

"I have also had numerous emails and private messages from attendees thanking me for putting it on and how it was such a special night for them."

Andy James commented on the Facebook group: "Sarah O'Connor you are an absolute star. Many thanks for all your hard work.

"Last night was absolutely amazing. Wasn't it fantastic to all get together again and catch up with so many faces from the past? A night I will always remember."