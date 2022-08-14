Shropshire firefighters battling another combine harvester blaze

FIRE PIC

Fire officers and farm workers were seen battling to stop the blaze which, images suggests, has destroyed a large section of a wheat field.

According to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, "three hectares of stubble" are currently affected.

Tractors pour water over the field to help contain the fire.

Shropshire Star's Dominic Robertson, who was on the scene, Tweeted: "Hoses were being used to break the fire line and prevent it spreading."

Several fire engines were reportedly deployed, with local farmers appearing to assist.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue have been called to a number of similar incidents over the past few days, including a major blaze in High Ercall.

The field fire at High Ercall. Photo courtesy: Holly Bourne.

One onlooker described this particular incident as "soul destroying" for farm workers.

It's been confirmed that the blaze started when a combine harvester caught alight. Shropshire firefighters have battled a number of combine fires in recent days.

The results of a combine harvester blaze last week. Photo courtesy: Matt Alcock

In footage of the incident, tractors could be seen spraying water on the field, further away from the combine which the fire service were dealing with.