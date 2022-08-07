Fire crews arrived to find the vehicle fully ablaze. Photo: @SFRS_MDrayton

The fire happened in a field in the Longslow area of Market Drayton at around 10.10pm on Saturday night.

A crew from Market Drayton fire station attended to find the car fully alight.

Firefighters later posted pictures on the fire station's Twitter feed of the burning car and the aftermath.

Fire officers tackle blaze. Photo: @SFRS_MDrayton

Officers from West Mercia Police were also in attendance, with firefighters saying the blaze, which completely destroyed the car, was started deliberately.

The fire was out by 11pm with breathing apparatus and a hosereel jet being used to douse the flames.

The burnt out car after the fire. Photo: @SFRS_MDrayton

Crews used the following equipment to tackle the fire.