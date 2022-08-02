Fresh safety calls over A41

Mark Pritchard MP said there should be a review of safety on the road

Local politicians have highlighted concerns over the road following a major crash which has left a man in hospital with what the ambulance service described as "potentially life-changing injuries".

The crash, on the A41 near Chetwynd, took place around 3.55pm on Sunday, and involved a VW Golf estate and a lorry.

The driver of the Golf was airlifted to Royal Stoke Hospital, while a woman who was a passenger in the car was also taken to hospital.

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard, and Edgmond and Ercall Magna Councillor Steve Bentley, have both called for a review over what can be done to improve safety on the route.

It comes after a group of Shropshire Councillors last month secured backing for a motion asking for average speed cameras along the entire stretch of road.

Those concerns followed a number of serious incidents on the route, and included calls for a review of junctions, as well as improved signage.

Mr Pritchard said: "This is another awful incident. While it is not right to speculate on the reasons and causes for this incident; I really hope the council and West Mercia Police can review what more can be done to make the road safer."

Councillor Bentley said residents had frequently raised their concerns about safety on the road, and added that he was in favour of measures to control speeds on the route.

He said: "There is a need in my own view to address this with effective speeding control measures."

He added: "There is a need to bring forward some enforcement and in the same vein we have to think about having some effective speed limits on the road. It has been far too long in addressing this."

Councillor Bentley said he believed that average speed cameras for the road would be the most sensible way of reducing the risk.