'Mature lionesses' sought by Shropshire walking football club

Dave Coogan beating the keeper of the Telford Stags in the Paul Littlehales Tournament which Drayton Dynamo hosts in memory of one of their members

Market Drayton Town Walking Football Club launched in September 2014 for both men and women but in all that time they haven't attract female players into the pride.

Organisers are keen to welcome anyone from an earlier generation of would-be Lionesses or women who would like to give football at a gentler pace a try.They are a thriving organisation with two or three games each week among members.

The rules include no physical contact, a smaller pitch and shorter games.

The minimum age for women is 40, whilst for men it is 50. In addition to members playing each other, the club participates in tournaments and a league under the name of Drayton Dynamo.

Dave Coogan, the club chairman, said: “People should come and give us a try; there is no commitment. Sessions are £2 each, but we offer two free sessions initially. We accept a wide range of skill and mobility levels among members, so everyone can enjoy the experience”.

Many walking football clubs play mixed teams, although all female teams are possible if there is enough interest.

The club meets at the Greenfields sports ground in summer and changes to indoor sessions in the winter.

There is no minimum level of skill, and members find they improve over time.

The main aim is to have an enjoyable and inclusive activity. Any women over 40 or men over 50 who are interested in joining can contact Dave on 07729 780766 or Len (Treasurer) on 07966 279649, email the club on mdtwfc@gmail.com or go along to Greenfields at 2.00 pm on a Tuesday or Thursday a few times and either watch or join in to see whether it is for you.

Winter indoor sessions are later in the day and more suited to people who are still working. There is more information at https://www.mdtwfc.com/