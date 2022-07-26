Notification Settings

Market Drayton resident Nellie's 102nd birthday is a dream come true

By Matthew Panter

You are never too old for dreams to come true as a 102-year-old from a care home near Market Drayton found out.

Nellie receives her budgie

Nellie Orme, a resident at Tunstall Hall Care Centre, enjoyed an amazing day for her 102nd birthday, celebrating with friends, family, staff and residents.

Nellie had always wanted a budgie so the team at Tunstall Hall clubbed together to help her dream come true and she welcomed her new pet, Bertie.

The kitchen team at the centre also made a birthday cake for Nellie, decorated with edible roses.

Care home manager, Lesley Smith, said: “The whole team at Tunstall Hall were delighted to share Nellie’s birthday celebrations with her, and we were touched by how much she appreciated our birthday gift of Bertie the budgie.

"She is a very special lady and to reach the age of 102 takes someone quite unique!”

Tunstall Hall Care Centre is holding a summer fayre on august 14 between 11am-4pm. It will include a range of stalls, a dog show, a town crier visit and entertainment. All are welcome.









