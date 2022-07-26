Nellie receives her budgie

Nellie Orme, a resident at Tunstall Hall Care Centre, enjoyed an amazing day for her 102nd birthday, celebrating with friends, family, staff and residents.

Nellie had always wanted a budgie so the team at Tunstall Hall clubbed together to help her dream come true and she welcomed her new pet, Bertie.

The kitchen team at the centre also made a birthday cake for Nellie, decorated with edible roses.

Care home manager, Lesley Smith, said: “The whole team at Tunstall Hall were delighted to share Nellie’s birthday celebrations with her, and we were touched by how much she appreciated our birthday gift of Bertie the budgie.

"She is a very special lady and to reach the age of 102 takes someone quite unique!”