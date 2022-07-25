Pupils win free residential trip to Market Drayton farm after sending heartfelt messages to staff

Hinstock Primary's Owl Class enjoyed the prize

The Owl Class of Hinstock Primary School were given the opportunity to stay at Fordhall Organic Farm, Market Drayton, after they sent heartfelt messages about missing out on opportunities due to the pandemic.

It comes after the community-owned farm launched a competition for schools in the area to be in with a chance of winning a one night stay completely free of charge.

Although the winner is yet to be announced, the entry from Hinstock Primary, stood out to the staff.

Snippets from these handwritten note cards read: “I think we should get to have a sleepover because when we went for a week away not all of us were able to go because they were ill.

"A lot of people have never had a sleepover. We deserve the sleepover because we have all been working hard for the past year and during Covid.

"It’s also our last year in primary school before they go to secondary school. We have all tried to catch up with our work because some of us struggled to work throughout Covid.”

Another one of the notes read: “I think we could go because we worked hard to catch up with our work after Covid lockdown, it was quite hard. It would give us time to work together and bond with each other."

Fordhall Community Land Initiative general manager Charlotte Hollins said: “Sorting through the entries was both a delight and a difficult task all in one.

"All students deserve the opportunity to break free of the four walls of a classroom and experience education in the outdoors and spending an overnight stay provides the best of these experiences.

"Connecting with the environment while they are young will hopefully build a foundation for them to continue to explore how lifestyle choices can impact the planet.

"With this in mind, all entries which were not selected as the winner, will still be receiving a free Field to Fork farm tour at Fordhall.

“However, after coming across this entry from Hinstock Primary School, we knew we had to invite them to the farm for a free residential of their own.

"Covid had taken their last chance to have a final trip altogether, before moving onto secondary school and we were determined that wouldn’t happen.”

The class enjoyed their school residential in early July, creating memories of their final time together as Owl Class.

Following the trip, teacher Miss Corinne Davies-Griffiths, said: “We had an amazing time, thank you so much for this opportunity. The accommodation and staff were fabulous.