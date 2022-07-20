Fire fighters sent to chemical reaction incident at Shropshire dairy business

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was scrambled to the Muller Dairy UK site at Tern Valley Business Park, in Market Drayton, at 11.45pm on Tuesday.

Two fire appliances, one from Hodnet and the other from Market Drayton, were sent with an operations officer.

A fire service spokesman said: "This incident involved concerns regarding a hazardous chemical reaction."

They used monitoring equipment and advice was given to by the service's hazardous materials officer before the fire fighters sent their incident stop message at 2.34am.

There were no reports of casualties.