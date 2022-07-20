Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Fire fighters sent to chemical reaction incident at Shropshire dairy business

By David TooleyMarket DraytonPublished:

Firefighters were scrambled to an incident involving a 'hazardous chemical reaction' at a Shropshire business overnight.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was scrambled to the Muller Dairy UK site at Tern Valley Business Park, in Market Drayton, at 11.45pm on Tuesday.

Two fire appliances, one from Hodnet and the other from Market Drayton, were sent with an operations officer.

A fire service spokesman said: "This incident involved concerns regarding a hazardous chemical reaction."

They used monitoring equipment and advice was given to by the service's hazardous materials officer before the fire fighters sent their incident stop message at 2.34am.

There were no reports of casualties.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and Muller have been approached for comment.

Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News