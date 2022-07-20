Fire fighters scrambled in Shropshire as barbecue and bonfire get out of control

It was another busy night for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service, which had warned of the dangers of fires on parched ground.

Firefighters were scrambled from Craven Arms, along with an incident support unit from Ludlow, to Halford, Craven Arms at 6.43am today (Wednesday).

When they arrived they found that a fire was caused by flames from a barbecue spreading to a tree and a hedge.

They used buckets of water and knapsacks to put out the blaze.

The incident stop message was received by Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service's incident room at 7.19am.

At 11.56pm on Tuesday, a fire crew was scrambled from Telford station to Lincoln Hill, Ironbridge, to reports of a fire in the open.

When they arrived on the scene they found that the incident involved an unattended bonfire.

The crew put out the fire by using one hose reel water jet before sending their incident stop message at 12.21am on Wednesday.

At 10.36pm one crew from Ellesmere fire station was sent across the border to help Cheshire Fire Service deal with a fire at Delamere Forest. That incident was declared over at 6.12am.

At 10pm on Tuesday a fire crew from Hodnet was sent to Colehurst, Market Drayton where they found a controlled burn, which they extinguished using one hose reel jet, drag rake, thermal imaging camera and lighting.