Power cable brought down as trees catch fire

Firefighters from Market Drayton station were scrambled to a fire in the open off Bearstone Road, at Norton in Hales, Market Drayton at 1.35pm.

When they arrived they found the blaze involved 10 metres of conifer hedge, a small number of tyres, grass and undergrowth.

Fire crews used one high pressure hose reel jet.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said: "Western Power were in attendance at this incident due to power cable being down in the field."

The fire service stop message was received by Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service control at 2.21pm.

In the same area this morning at 8.13am a power cut to more than 700 homes was reported to Western Power Distribution.

WPD said on its website that there was a fault on its overhead network.

By 3.03pm the company said it had restored power to 773 homes, with nine still off supply. They warned that power may go off and on as they worked to restore supply.

Full restoration of power to all the homes was expected at 6.30pm today.