The A41 near Wistanswick. Photo: Google

The girl, a passenger in a car, and the driver of the car were both seriously injured in the crash which also involved two other cars and a van.

The air ambulance, West Midlands Ambulance Service, fire crews and the police attended a crash at the A41 at Shakeford, near Wistanswick, at about 8am.

A statement from the fire service said: "[Crews attended a] road traffic collision involving three saloon vehicles and one van.

"Fire crews used Holmatro [cutting equipment], dry powder and hose reel jets. Casualties were left in the care of ambulance. Fire service, land ambulance, air ambulance and police were in attendance."

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 8.10am to reports of a road traffic collision involving two cars and a van in Shakeford, Hinstock in Market Drayton.

"Two ambulances, a paramedic officer, the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford attended the scene. On arrival we found four patients.

"The first was a teenage girl who was a passenger in the first car who had sustained serious injuries. She received treatment at the scene before being conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital via land ambulance for further treatment.

"The second was the driver of the first car. He had sustained potentially serious injuries. He received treatment before being conveyed to New Cross Hospital.