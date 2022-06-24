Notification Settings

Online meeting over changes to breast screening service

By Dominic RobertsonMarket DraytonPublished:

An online meeting is taking place today to discuss proposed temporary change to mobile breast screening service

Royal Shrewsbury Hospital stock
Royal Shrewsbury Hospital stock

The meeting will be about the plans for the mobile breast screening unit visiting Market Drayton and Bridgnorth.

A spokesman for Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital NHS Trust said: "The proposed change aims to help the service catch up on screening appointments following the pandemic and allows the unit to have all the equipment upgraded in Bristol to provide a state of the art service.

"This will take eight to 12 weeks and the upgraded unit will then resume its three year cycle of community locations, starting at Newport in January 2023.

"Women invited for breast screening from the Market Drayton and Bridgnorth areas will be able to go along to either Royal Shrewsbury Hospital or Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and opening hours have been extended to 7.30pm in the evening and will now also be available at weekends at times which women can book as convenient for them.

"Any feedback on the proposal is welcomed and people are invited to attend the meeting via Microsoft Teams at 6pm."

People can book a place via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/public-workshop-proposed-breast-screening-service-change-tickets-359327126107

