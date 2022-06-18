Notification Settings

Fire crews battle undergrowth blaze on hottest day of the year

By Nick HumphreysMarket Drayton

Firefighters battled a roaring blaze last night after a day of hot weather.

Fire crews tackled an undergrowth blaze on the hottest day of the year. Pictures: Market Drayton Fire Station

These pictures show the scene at Hinsley Mill Lane in Market Drayton, where crews were called to deal with a fire involving deep-seated undergrowth.

Market Drayton Fire Station said on social media: "Mobilised by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service at 10.34pm Friday to fire in the open in Market Drayton. Deep-seated fire involving undergrowth, timber and small trees. 1 x extended high pressure hose reel. Water supplemented from hydrant seven lengths away. #WarmWork #heatwaveuk."

It comes after hot weather yesterday, with temperatures soaring to 27C in some parts of the county.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

