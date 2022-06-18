Fire crews battle undergrowth blaze on hottest day of the year

Fire crews tackled an undergrowth blaze on the hottest day of the year. Pictures: Market Drayton Fire Station

These pictures show the scene at Hinsley Mill Lane in Market Drayton, where crews were called to deal with a fire involving deep-seated undergrowth.

INCIDENT: Mobilised by @SFRS_Control ☎️📟 at 22:34 Friday to fire in the open in #MarketDrayton 🚒 Deep seated fire involving undergrowth, timber and small trees 🔥 1 x extended high pressure hose reel 💦 Water supplemented from hydrant 7 lengths away 💦 #WarmWork #heatwaveuk 🥵 pic.twitter.com/B0uLTPpbGN — Market Drayton (@SFRS_MDrayton) June 18, 2022

Market Drayton Fire Station said on social media: "Mobilised by Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service at 10.34pm Friday to fire in the open in Market Drayton. Deep-seated fire involving undergrowth, timber and small trees. 1 x extended high pressure hose reel. Water supplemented from hydrant seven lengths away. #WarmWork #heatwaveuk."