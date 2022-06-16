The fundraiser was organised by Dave Erwin, who sadly died earlier this year.

A keen fundraiser for various charities, Mr Erwin sadly died on March 26 this year, aged 85.

But before his death the father-of-two had arranged this year's charity birthday bash and asked his family to carry on and party in his memory.

During his working life Mr Erwin had been a prison officer and also worked as an agent for a company selling household blinds.

His son, Matt Erwin, aged 55, also from Market Drayton, said: "My father was also a former town Mayor and had been a councillor and county councillor.

"He usually held events, such as a birthday bash, to celebrate and raise funds for charities such as Macmillan, the local medical practice, the Poppy Appeal and Severn Hospice.

"He loved music and even when he was very poorly asked us to continue with the party which sadly he cannot attend.

"We have have three popular singers chosen by my father who will provide entertainment on the night and these include Andy Morris, Mark Brown and Darren Jones.

"Tickets will be available on the door at a cost of £7.50 or from the Royal British Legion by calling 01630 652150 or myself on 07724 934122.