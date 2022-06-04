Drayton Rocks and Bowls

Sophia Barber, 11, and Jessica Gore, nine

Billed as the 'small festival with a big heart,' the festival started in 2009 as a beer garden music event but it has escalated into a full production family rock festival that has played host to the likes of Dr and the Medics and countless top tribute acts.

Market Drayton's Rock & Bowl festival

Over the years they have also raised over £40,000 for national and area charities, with this year's nominated cause the Market Drayton food bank.

On the first day – Thursday – over 1,000 people attended and enjoyed live music and platinum jubilee celebrations all day culminating with headliners QE2, a tribute to Queen.

The festival also gives a platform for many acts from the area with two stages in use and on Friday they included Aururashade, Megan Wynn and Shop Front Heroes.

Director of the festival Jeremy Blandford said they were amazed by the response and were expecting 4-5,000 people over the weekend.

Fight the Bear from Bishop's Castle

He said: "This is the first live one since 2019 and everyone also wants to enjoy the extended bank holiday, plus the weather has been kind so everything has combined pretty well

"The team were massively excited about putting the festival on again. We are all volunteers and couldn't wait to get going and it has gone really well.

reaction from the bands has been phenomenal - they love the stage, sound and light show across both our stages and people have come to see them from all over the county."

There are nine acts to enjoy on Saturday, with full details on the festival available at rockandbowlfestival.com