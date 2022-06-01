Corgis, union jacks and portraits of the Queen decorate library for Jubilee

Branch manager Michelle Szulc with a display of pictures ready for Jubilee celebrations at Market Drayton Library

Staff at Market Drayton Library were busy decorating yesterday – painting windows, putting up bunting and making sure the royal artwork coloured library walls.

It comes as towns and communities across the county have been showing their support for Her Majesty's 70 years on the throne – a once in a lifetime event.

Approximately 160 royally-themed pieces of artwork had been submitted to the library from local schools – Market Drayton Infants School, Hodnet Primary School and Buntingsdale Infant School.

The children's pictures range from portraits of the Queen, to Union Jacks, crowns, corgis and abstract artwork of royal stamps.

Tori Watson from the library said: "The pictures are amazing, the windows have been painted and the town looks great. We've had a great uptake of pictures from the kids."

A Jubilee party for children has been planned for today, which includes face painting and a Great Royal Bake-Off where families can show off their cooking skills.

On June 21 the library will also be hosting a free buffet lunch from midday onwards, for adults to give people the opportunity to meet new people and make friends.

Tori said that there is little families can do together for free nowadays, but Market Drayton Library has offered an afternoon party at a very low cost for all to enjoy.